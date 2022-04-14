Pipo (PIPO) Tokenomics
$PIPO is the next big contender in the meme coin arena, built on the Solana blockchain. It’s not just another meme token – $pipo aims to establish "hippopotamus hegemony" in the crypto world, challenging the current dominance of dog-themed coins. Our mission is to build a resilient, thriving community that believes in the power of unity and market balance. With $pipo, you're not just buying a token; you're joining a movement. Simple to buy, easy to hold, and backed by a proactive community, $pipo is set to dominate the memecoin space. Join us on our journey to the top!
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PIPO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PIPO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
