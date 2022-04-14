Pissing Dog Farts (PDF) Tokenomics
Pissing Dog Farts (PDF) Information
Pissing Dog Farts is a one-of-a-kind meme coin inspired by the humorous and memorable image of a pissing dog. The project was launched through PumpFun, ensuring transparency with burned liquidity and a fair, community-focused approach.
The mission of the project is to bring together the crypto community through humor, creativity, and interactive entertainment. The official website features:
A Game with Rewards and Leaderboard: Players can compete in a fun, engaging game and earn rewards based on their performance, fostering an active and competitive community. Meme Generator: Users can create and share custom memes, promoting creativity and viral engagement within the community.
By combining humor with functionality, Pissing Dog Farts aims to stand out in the crowded world of meme coins while building a loyal and engaged user base. The project is designed to be more than just a joke—it's a platform for fun, interaction, and long-term community growth.
With its burned liquidity and transparent launch, Pissing Dog Farts prioritizes trust and sustainability, ensuring a solid foundation for its growing ecosystem. Whether you're here for the laughs, the competition, or the rewards, this meme coin offers something unique for everyone.
Pissing Dog Farts (PDF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pissing Dog Farts (PDF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pissing Dog Farts (PDF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pissing Dog Farts (PDF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PDF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PDF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.