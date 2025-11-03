ExchangeDEX+
The live Pitaya price today is 0 USD. Track real-time PITAYA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PITAYA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Pitaya price today is 0 USD. Track real-time PITAYA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PITAYA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About PITAYA

PITAYA Price Info

What is PITAYA

PITAYA Official Website

PITAYA Tokenomics

PITAYA Price Forecast

Pitaya Price (PITAYA)

1 PITAYA to USD Live Price:

--
----
+5.10%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pitaya (PITAYA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 19:02:11 (UTC+8)

Pitaya (PITAYA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.06%

+5.13%

-11.16%

-11.16%

Pitaya (PITAYA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PITAYA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PITAYA's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PITAYA has changed by +0.06% over the past hour, +5.13% over 24 hours, and -11.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pitaya (PITAYA) Market Information

$ 89.37K
$ 89.37K$ 89.37K

--
----

$ 89.42K
$ 89.42K$ 89.42K

998.81M
998.81M 998.81M

999,383,921.997011
999,383,921.997011 999,383,921.997011

The current Market Cap of Pitaya is $ 89.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PITAYA is 998.81M, with a total supply of 999383921.997011. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.42K.

Pitaya (PITAYA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Pitaya to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pitaya to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pitaya to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pitaya to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+5.13%
30 Days$ 0-42.42%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Pitaya (PITAYA)

It’s a MeM coin with real life utility There is a growing demand for exotic fruit products globally, contributing to the possibility of linking agricultural production in Kenya to consumers all over the world. The world loves exotic fruit. Kenya has the best climates in which to grow the most beautiful and delicious dragon fruit found anywhere on earth. But what is lacking is an authentic, transparent, and efficient - and 1 dare say fun - way to link those two worlds together. Conventional supply chains struggle with providing authenticity, transparency, and reliability. This model aims to create an authentic, transparent, and efficient pathway globally for the distribution of Kenyan dragonfruit using blockchain technology. SPitaya is not just another memecoin with a catchy name. It is also a tangible asset that is backed by perhaps the greatest fruit on God's green earth. SPitaya wants to provide a tangible asset that is backed by agricultural produce. The aim is to create a globally distributed direct trade for dragon fruit, while combining a strong economic model and a decentralized operational structure.

Here’s the mechanics: You can redeem $Pitaya for real dragon fruit. We're building the dApp for redemptions. In simple terms: 1 kg = $10 worth of $Pitaya Shipping = Paid in $USDC

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pitaya (PITAYA) Resource

Official Website

Pitaya Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Pitaya (PITAYA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Pitaya (PITAYA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Pitaya.

Check the Pitaya price prediction now!

PITAYA to Local Currencies

Pitaya (PITAYA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pitaya (PITAYA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PITAYA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pitaya (PITAYA)

How much is Pitaya (PITAYA) worth today?
The live PITAYA price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PITAYA to USD price?
The current price of PITAYA to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Pitaya?
The market cap for PITAYA is $ 89.37K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PITAYA?
The circulating supply of PITAYA is 998.81M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PITAYA?
PITAYA achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PITAYA?
PITAYA saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of PITAYA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PITAYA is -- USD.
Will PITAYA go higher this year?
PITAYA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PITAYA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Pitaya (PITAYA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-02 15:42:00Industry Updates
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Industry Updates
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Industry Updates
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
10-31 05:09:00Industry Updates
$1.134 billion liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

