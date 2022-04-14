PixelRealm (NFTB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PixelRealm (NFTB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PixelRealm (NFTB) Information NFTb is an NFT Marketplace built for speed and affordability on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and expanding to multi-chain support with subsequent product updates. Users anywhere around the world can join the platform and create, sell and trade digital art at a fraction of the cost of other platforms. Official Website: https://nftb.io/ Buy NFTB Now!

PixelRealm (NFTB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PixelRealm (NFTB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 205.10K $ 205.10K $ 205.10K Total Supply: $ 726.28M $ 726.28M $ 726.28M Circulating Supply: $ 706.21M $ 706.21M $ 706.21M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 210.92K $ 210.92K $ 210.92K All-Time High: $ 0.62758 $ 0.62758 $ 0.62758 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00029042 $ 0.00029042 $ 0.00029042 Learn more about PixelRealm (NFTB) price

PixelRealm (NFTB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PixelRealm (NFTB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NFTB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NFTB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NFTB's tokenomics, explore NFTB token's live price!

