PixelRealm Price (NFTB)
The live price of PixelRealm (NFTB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 473.09K USD. NFTB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PixelRealm Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PixelRealm price change within the day is -8.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 706.21M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NFTB to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of PixelRealm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PixelRealm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PixelRealm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PixelRealm to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-49.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PixelRealm: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-8.94%
-20.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NFTb is an NFT Marketplace built for speed and affordability on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and expanding to multi-chain support with subsequent product updates. Users anywhere around the world can join the platform and create, sell and trade digital art at a fraction of the cost of other platforms.
