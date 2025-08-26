Planet Horse V2 (PHORSE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00130749, 24H High $ 0.00172529, All Time High $ 0.00181314, Lowest Price $ 0.00130749, Price Change (1H) +1.03%, Price Change (1D) -21.60%, Price Change (7D) --

Planet Horse V2 (PHORSE) real-time price is $0.00134991. Over the past 24 hours, PHORSE traded between a low of $ 0.00130749 and a high of $ 0.00172529, showing active market volatility. PHORSE's all-time high price is $ 0.00181314, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00130749.

In terms of short-term performance, PHORSE has changed by +1.03% over the past hour, -21.60% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Planet Horse V2 (PHORSE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 403.17K, Circulation Supply 0.00, Total Supply 300,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Planet Horse V2 is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PHORSE is 0.00, with a total supply of 300000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 403.17K.