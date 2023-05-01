Discover key insights into Platform of meme coins (PAYU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Platform of meme coins (PAYU) Information

The most catchy memecoin out there that anyone can win.

PAYU is the first decentralized meme coin. It belongs entirely to the community. You can earn daily earnings by staking your meme coins on the PAYU Stake platform. We now support 7 big meme coins.

You can shop online and buy digital products by connecting your web3 wallet with PAYU Store. All you have to do is connect your Metamask or Trust Wallet with web3.

Platform of meme coins 💸

Shop with your meme coins🛒 https://memecoins.store/

Stake or earn meme coins💰 https://memecoins.finance/