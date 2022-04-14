PLATH ($PLATH) Information

PLATH is a meme coin with a charitable purpose to support the endangered Platypus. PLATH donate to conservation efforts to support platypuses at market cap milestones. PLATH have adopted a growing number Platypuses from the WWF and have a charity road map with set goals to support research into conservation efforts with Platypus sanctuary's.

PLATH is also a fun meme, with various different characters in our unique style drawn by the artist on our team. The team at PLATH have developed NFT's, which are verified by tensor.trade.