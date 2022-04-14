Playdoge ($PLAY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Playdoge ($PLAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Playdoge ($PLAY) Information

PlayDoge is a mobile-based play-to-earn (P2E) game, transforming the iconic Doge meme into a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet, powered by the $PLAY token.

In this 2D 8-bit world, your PlayDoge needs care and attention just like a real dog. Feed, train and play with your 2D Doge while guiding it through in-app mini-games to earn $PLAY tokens!

Play through the PlayDoge app with your digital Doge companion and form a bond that can never be broken, neglect your Doge and he could run away or worse… resulting in your game resetting.

Use $PLAY tokens to activate Play-to-Earn rewards for keeping your Doge healthy and beating the game levels!

Playdoge ($PLAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Playdoge ($PLAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Playdoge ($PLAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Playdoge ($PLAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $PLAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $PLAY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $PLAY's tokenomics, explore $PLAY token's live price!

$PLAY Price Prediction

Want to know where $PLAY might be heading? Our $PLAY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

