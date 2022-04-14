Playdoge ($PLAY) Information

PlayDoge is a mobile-based play-to-earn (P2E) game, transforming the iconic Doge meme into a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet, powered by the $PLAY token.

In this 2D 8-bit world, your PlayDoge needs care and attention just like a real dog. Feed, train and play with your 2D Doge while guiding it through in-app mini-games to earn $PLAY tokens!

Play through the PlayDoge app with your digital Doge companion and form a bond that can never be broken, neglect your Doge and he could run away or worse… resulting in your game resetting.

Use $PLAY tokens to activate Play-to-Earn rewards for keeping your Doge healthy and beating the game levels!