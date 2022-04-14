PlayFi Studio (PLAYFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PlayFi Studio (PLAYFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PlayFi Studio (PLAYFI) Information $PLAYFI is a cross-chain token used as the native currency to play PlayFi-branded games, encouraging communities to communicate and grow with each other, fostering a healthy crypto environment where gamers can have fun earning crypto using their gaming skills, as well as collecting PlayFi Tokens to enable revenue sharing on all games. Official Website: https://playfi.studio Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.playfi.studio Buy PLAYFI Now!

PlayFi Studio (PLAYFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PlayFi Studio (PLAYFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 12.00M $ 12.00M $ 12.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 84.96K $ 84.96K $ 84.96K All-Time High: $ 0.073228 $ 0.073228 $ 0.073228 All-Time Low: $ 0.00585783 $ 0.00585783 $ 0.00585783 Current Price: $ 0.00708007 $ 0.00708007 $ 0.00708007 Learn more about PlayFi Studio (PLAYFI) price

PlayFi Studio (PLAYFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PlayFi Studio (PLAYFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PLAYFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PLAYFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PLAYFI's tokenomics, explore PLAYFI token's live price!

PLAYFI Price Prediction Want to know where PLAYFI might be heading? Our PLAYFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PLAYFI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!