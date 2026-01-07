Pleasing Golden is an RWA platform that transforms precious metals into liquid, yield-generating tokens accessible to anyone, anywhere. Pleasing Golden’s vision is to make gold ownership open, liquid, and collaborative. Through tokenization and a suite of liquidity-sharing programs—including DeFi liquidity leasing and Tokenization-as-a-Service—the brand transforms slow, closed markets into dynamic, programmable assets that can circulate instantly among builders, traders, and holders.

PUSD is Pleasing Golden’s synthetic stablecoin connecting on-chain liquidity with the physical gold ecosystem. Backed by a hybrid reserve of USDT collateral and tokenized metal exposure, PUSD enables real-time financing and settlement throughout the network.

The model connects: