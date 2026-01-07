Pleasing USD (PUSD) Tokenomics
Pleasing USD (PUSD) Information
Pleasing Golden is an RWA platform that transforms precious metals into liquid, yield-generating tokens accessible to anyone, anywhere. Pleasing Golden’s vision is to make gold ownership open, liquid, and collaborative. Through tokenization and a suite of liquidity-sharing programs—including DeFi liquidity leasing and Tokenization-as-a-Service—the brand transforms slow, closed markets into dynamic, programmable assets that can circulate instantly among builders, traders, and holders.
PUSD is Pleasing Golden’s synthetic stablecoin connecting on-chain liquidity with the physical gold ecosystem. Backed by a hybrid reserve of USDT collateral and tokenized metal exposure, PUSD enables real-time financing and settlement throughout the network.
The model connects:
- Depositors — deposit USDT, receive PUSD, and stake it into sPUSD for yield.
- Investors — traders or asset managers seeking stable liquidity with gold-linked returns.
- Operators — metals participants using PUSD to unlock working capital and accelerate settlement.
Pleasing USD (PUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pleasing USD (PUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
