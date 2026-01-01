Pleasing USD Price (PUSD)
The live Pleasing USD (PUSD) price today is $ 1.003, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.003 per PUSD.
Pleasing USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 120,355,885, with a circulating supply of 120.00M PUSD. During the last 24 hours, PUSD traded between $ 1.003 (low) and $ 1.003 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.017, while the all-time low was $ 0.98742.
In short-term performance, PUSD moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Pleasing USD is $ 120.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUSD is 120.00M, with a total supply of 120000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 120.36M.
+0.77%
During today, the price change of Pleasing USD to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pleasing USD to USD was $ -0.0002064174.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pleasing USD to USD was $ +0.0020567518.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pleasing USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002064174
|-0.02%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0020567518
|+0.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Pleasing USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Pleasing Golden is an RWA platform that transforms precious metals into liquid, yield-generating tokens accessible to anyone, anywhere. Pleasing Golden’s vision is to make gold ownership open, liquid, and collaborative. Through tokenization and a suite of liquidity-sharing programs—including DeFi liquidity leasing and Tokenization-as-a-Service—the brand transforms slow, closed markets into dynamic, programmable assets that can circulate instantly among builders, traders, and holders.
PUSD is Pleasing Golden’s synthetic stablecoin connecting on-chain liquidity with the physical gold ecosystem. Backed by a hybrid reserve of USDT collateral and tokenized metal exposure, PUSD enables real-time financing and settlement throughout the network.
The model connects:
What is the current price of Pleasing USD?
The live price of Pleasing USD (PUSD) is ₹90.58021292178977000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Pleasing USD positioned in the market?
Pleasing USD currently sits at market rank #403, supported by a market capitalization of ₹10869253927.90672338215000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of PUSD?
The circulating supply of PUSD is 120000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Pleasing USD?
During the last 24 hours, Pleasing USD traded within a range of ₹90.58021292178977000 (24-hour low) and ₹90.58021292178977000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Pleasing USD from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Pleasing USD reached an all-time high of ₹91.84454291272203000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹89.1731942604522978000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is PUSD trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Pleasing USD?
The current price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,Arbitrum Ecosystem,ApeChain Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
