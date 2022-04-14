PLEB Token (PLEB) Tokenomics

PLEB Token (PLEB) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into PLEB Token (PLEB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

PLEB Token (PLEB) Information

The memecoin for plebs.

we are plebs. Pleb is for the ones who can’t catch a break. The ones who ape tops and sell bottoms and like to invest in rug pull scams. Look no further anon, Pleb is now your home, your calling.

The token was made to be completely safe for all plebs, which is why there is 0 tax and liquidity has been burnt.

Pleb get reky no more.

Total Supply 123,123,123,123,123 $PLEB

PLEB is built by plebs, for plebs. 94% of the supply were sent to the uniswap liquidity pool. LP tokens were burnt forever and the contract is renounced so plebs can enjoy the ride safely. The other 6% of the supply is reserved for future CEX listings and giveaways so pleb can grow and more plebs can join us. ‘This time for the plebs to rise!

Official Website:
https://pleb.live/
Whitepaper:
https://pdfhost.io/v/l72LP95L6_PLEBTokenWp

PLEB Token (PLEB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PLEB Token (PLEB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 123.12T
$ 123.12T$ 123.12T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 130.47K
$ 130.47K$ 130.47K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

PLEB Token (PLEB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PLEB Token (PLEB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PLEB tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PLEB tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PLEB's tokenomics, explore PLEB token's live price!

PLEB Price Prediction

Want to know where PLEB might be heading? Our PLEB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.