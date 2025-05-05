Plugin Price (PLI)
The live price of Plugin (PLI) today is 0.02848652 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.48M USD. PLI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Plugin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Plugin price change within the day is -2.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 192.69M USD
During today, the price change of Plugin to USD was $ -0.00059538863896932.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plugin to USD was $ +0.0026911243.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plugin to USD was $ -0.0042996128.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plugin to USD was $ -0.01036841844890559.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00059538863896932
|-2.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0026911243
|+9.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0042996128
|-15.09%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01036841844890559
|-26.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of Plugin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
-2.04%
-5.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Plugin (PLI) is a decentralized Oracle Platform that provides cost effective solutions to any smart contract which runs on XinFin XDC Network Eco System. Plugin enables the smart contract to connect with the real-time world and the data that it receives from the data feed provider is trustable by maintaining high degree of security. Off-chain computation it does takes care of receiving feed from multiple provider and aggregates the same.
|1 PLI to VND
₫749.6227738
|1 PLI to AUD
A$0.044154106
|1 PLI to GBP
￡0.02136489
|1 PLI to EUR
€0.0250681376
|1 PLI to USD
$0.02848652
|1 PLI to MYR
RM0.1216374404
|1 PLI to TRY
₺1.0955915592
|1 PLI to JPY
¥4.1288362088
|1 PLI to RUB
₽2.3623871036
|1 PLI to INR
₹2.4076806704
|1 PLI to IDR
Rp466.9920564288
|1 PLI to KRW
₩39.8970804512
|1 PLI to PHP
₱1.58100186
|1 PLI to EGP
￡E.1.4451211596
|1 PLI to BRL
R$0.160948838
|1 PLI to CAD
C$0.0393113976
|1 PLI to BDT
৳3.472506788
|1 PLI to NGN
₦45.7980630692
|1 PLI to UAH
₴1.185039232
|1 PLI to VES
Bs2.50681376
|1 PLI to PKR
Rs8.0309197184
|1 PLI to KZT
₸14.7520292472
|1 PLI to THB
฿0.942903812
|1 PLI to TWD
NT$0.8748210292
|1 PLI to AED
د.إ0.1045455284
|1 PLI to CHF
Fr0.0233589464
|1 PLI to HKD
HK$0.22077053
|1 PLI to MAD
.د.م0.2637851752
|1 PLI to MXN
$0.5577660616