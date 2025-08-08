Plutus Price (PLUTUS)
Plutus (PLUTUS) is currently trading at 0.03403084 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLUTUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PLUTUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLUTUS price information.
During today, the price change of Plutus to USD was $ +0.00026669.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plutus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plutus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plutus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00026669
|+0.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Plutus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.29%
+0.79%
+8.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Plutus (PLUTUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLUTUS token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 PLUTUS to VND
₫895.5215546
|1 PLUTUS to AUD
A$0.0520671852
|1 PLUTUS to GBP
￡0.0251828216
|1 PLUTUS to EUR
€0.028926214
|1 PLUTUS to USD
$0.03403084
|1 PLUTUS to MYR
RM0.1442907616
|1 PLUTUS to TRY
₺1.3847148796
|1 PLUTUS to JPY
¥5.00253348
|1 PLUTUS to ARS
ARS$45.13340155
|1 PLUTUS to RUB
₽2.7129385648
|1 PLUTUS to INR
₹2.9807612756
|1 PLUTUS to IDR
Rp548.8844392852
|1 PLUTUS to KRW
₩47.3307728888
|1 PLUTUS to PHP
₱1.9356741792
|1 PLUTUS to EGP
￡E.1.6518569736
|1 PLUTUS to BRL
R$0.1847874612
|1 PLUTUS to CAD
C$0.0466222508
|1 PLUTUS to BDT
৳4.131343976
|1 PLUTUS to NGN
₦52.1144880676
|1 PLUTUS to UAH
₴1.4064946172
|1 PLUTUS to VES
Bs4.35594752
|1 PLUTUS to CLP
$32.94185312
|1 PLUTUS to PKR
Rs9.6484237568
|1 PLUTUS to KZT
₸18.374952058
|1 PLUTUS to THB
฿1.1015782908
|1 PLUTUS to TWD
NT$1.0165011908
|1 PLUTUS to AED
د.إ0.1248931828
|1 PLUTUS to CHF
Fr0.027224672
|1 PLUTUS to HKD
HK$0.2668017856
|1 PLUTUS to MAD
.د.م0.3076387936
|1 PLUTUS to MXN
$0.6333139324
|1 PLUTUS to PLN
zł0.1238722576
|1 PLUTUS to RON
лв0.148034154
|1 PLUTUS to SEK
kr0.3263557556
|1 PLUTUS to BGN
лв0.0568315028
|1 PLUTUS to HUF
Ft11.5629988152
|1 PLUTUS to CZK
Kč0.7139670232
|1 PLUTUS to KWD
د.ك0.0103794062
|1 PLUTUS to ILS
₪0.1167257812