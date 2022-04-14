Poggers ($POGGERS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Poggers ($POGGERS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Poggers ($POGGERS) Information Poggers is a lifestyle brand focused on delivering high-quality, nutritious drink mixes designed for gamers, esports athletes, and anyone needing sustained energy, hydration, or better sleep. Our product lineup includes energy mixes for focus and endurance (with 200mg caffeine per serving, no artificial flavors or sugar), hydration formulas packed with vitamins A-E, and an upcoming sleep formula featuring melatonin for restful recovery. We've brought this real-world brand on-chain by launching the $POGGERS token on Solana via the Believe app, enabling community ownership, utility tied to our products, and revenue-sharing mechanisms. This bridges Web2 e-commerce with Web3, creating an ecosystem where fans can support and benefit from our growth in the booming powdered beverage market. Official Website: https://poggers.shop/ Buy $POGGERS Now!

Poggers ($POGGERS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Poggers ($POGGERS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 125.24K $ 125.24K $ 125.24K Total Supply: $ 993.47M $ 993.47M $ 993.47M Circulating Supply: $ 993.47M $ 993.47M $ 993.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 125.24K $ 125.24K $ 125.24K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012607 $ 0.00012607 $ 0.00012607 Learn more about Poggers ($POGGERS) price

Poggers ($POGGERS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Poggers ($POGGERS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $POGGERS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $POGGERS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $POGGERS's tokenomics, explore $POGGERS token's live price!

