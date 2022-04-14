ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live Polkacity price today is 0 USD.POLC market cap is 412,616 USD. Track real-time POLC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Polkacity price today is 0 USD.POLC market cap is 412,616 USD. Track real-time POLC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About POLC

POLC Price Info

What is POLC

POLC Official Website

POLC Tokenomics

POLC Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Polkacity Logo

Polkacity Price (POLC)

Unlisted

1 POLC to USD Live Price:

$0.00098925
$0.00098925$0.00098925
-1.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Polkacity (POLC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:21:21 (UTC+8)

Polkacity Price Today

The live Polkacity (POLC) price today is --, with a 1.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current POLC to USD conversion rate is -- per POLC.

Polkacity currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 412,616, with a circulating supply of 411.40M POLC. During the last 24 hours, POLC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00106941 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POLC moved -0.09% in the last hour and -5.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Polkacity (POLC) Market Information

$ 412.62K
$ 412.62K$ 412.62K

--
----

$ 682.02K
$ 682.02K$ 682.02K

411.40M
411.40M 411.40M

680,000,000.0
680,000,000.0 680,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Polkacity is $ 412.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POLC is 411.40M, with a total supply of 680000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 682.02K.

Polkacity Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00106941
$ 0.00106941$ 0.00106941
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00106941
$ 0.00106941$ 0.00106941

$ 2.83
$ 2.83$ 2.83

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.09%

-1.87%

-5.73%

-5.73%

Polkacity (POLC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Polkacity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polkacity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polkacity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polkacity to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.87%
30 Days$ 0+9.05%
60 Days$ 0-25.72%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Polkacity

Polkacity (POLC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of POLC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Polkacity (POLC) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Polkacity could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Polkacity will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for POLC price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Polkacity Price Prediction.

What is Polkacity (POLC)

Polkacity Is A New Fully Autonomous Contract Based NFT Platform That Allows You To Invest In Virtual Assets In The Form Of A Virtual City.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Polkacity (POLC) Resource

Official Website

About Polkacity

Polkacity Is A New Fully Autonomous Contract Based NFT Platform That Allows You To Invest In Virtual Assets In The Form Of A Virtual City.

What is the current price of Polkacity?

Trading at ₹0.0889109389612797300000, Polkacity has shown a price movement of -1.87% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact POLC's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 411395718.9925 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Polkacity?

Its market capitalization is ₹37084736.91225412896000, ranking #4846 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

POLC recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹0.0882512409153097596000 and ₹0.0961154887385212596000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Polkacity fit within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Ethereum Ecosystem,Shooting Games,Action Games category?

As a Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Ethereum Ecosystem,Shooting Games,Action Games token, POLC competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Polkacity

How much will 1 Polkacity be worth in 2030?
If Polkacity were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Polkacity prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:21:21 (UTC+8)

Polkacity (POLC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Polkacity

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.7700
$5.7700$5.7700

+7,593.33%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.527
$2.527$2.527

+152.70%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.15
$120.15$120.15

+71.64%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03138
$0.03138$0.03138

+7.65%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.7700
$5.7700$5.7700

+7,593.33%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002199
$0.0000000000000000002199$0.0000000000000000002199

+193.20%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.527
$2.527$2.527

+152.70%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001941
$0.0000000000000001941$0.0000000000000001941

+142.62%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001071
$0.00001071$0.00001071

+50.42%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.