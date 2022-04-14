Polkacity Price Today

The live Polkacity (POLC) price today is --, with a 1.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current POLC to USD conversion rate is -- per POLC.

Polkacity currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 412,616, with a circulating supply of 411.40M POLC. During the last 24 hours, POLC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00106941 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POLC moved -0.09% in the last hour and -5.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Polkacity (POLC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 412.62K$ 412.62K $ 412.62K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 682.02K$ 682.02K $ 682.02K Circulation Supply 411.40M 411.40M 411.40M Total Supply 680,000,000.0 680,000,000.0 680,000,000.0

