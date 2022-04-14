Discover key insights into Pollo (POLLO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Pollo (POLLO) Information

Pollo is a revolutionary prediction and opinion market platform where every trade is just $1, with winners taking up to 25% of the pool. All selections are made transparently using Chainlink VRF.

The Pollo platform also features PollPal AI Agent by Virtuals, a fine-tuned LLM designed to uncover trends, simplify win probabilities, analyze Pollo’s proprietary data, and trade, learn, and evolve alongside users.

Pollo is building the Truth Protocol, a decentralized platform that promotes accurate predictions, low-risk, high-reward investments, genuine participation, and a reliable alternative to mainstream media.