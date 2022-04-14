Polly (POLLY) Tokenomics
Polly (POLLY) Information
Polly is an independent, character-driven memecoin inspired by the emotional storytelling and meme power of Web3-native brands. While Polly draws aesthetic and narrative inspiration from Pengu and the broader Pudgy Penguins universe, this project has no official affiliation with Pudgy Penguins or its parent company.
Polly stands on her own as a symbol of resilience, warmth, and community-driven energy. As a memecoin, she blends cultural relevance with viral charm—designed to appeal to both crypto natives and newcomers alike. The project is focused on building a fun, supportive, and emotionally resonant community while carving out its own lane in the meme economy through digital expression, storytelling, and collective vibes.
Polly (POLLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Polly (POLLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Polly (POLLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Polly (POLLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POLLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POLLY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand POLLY's tokenomics, explore POLLY token's live price!
POLLY Price Prediction
Want to know where POLLY might be heading? Our POLLY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.