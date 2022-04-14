Polyprophet Price (PP)
The live Polyprophet (PP) price today is --, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current PP to USD conversion rate is -- per PP.
Polyprophet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 28,328, with a circulating supply of 966.97M PP. During the last 24 hours, PP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, PP moved +0.29% in the last hour and -2.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Polyprophet is $ 28.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PP is 966.97M, with a total supply of 966966108.0938877. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.33K.
+0.29%
+0.21%
-2.19%
-2.19%
During today, the price change of Polyprophet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polyprophet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polyprophet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polyprophet to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+39.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-66.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Polyprophet could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Polyprophet is an AI-powered prediction assistant built specifically for Polymarket traders. The project provides a Chrome extension that integrates advanced AI models fine-tuned on prediction market data to deliver instant, accurate analysis directly on Polymarket trading pages.
Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Polyprophet's models are specifically trained on actual prediction market outcomes, enabling traders to make more informed decisions based on AI insights tailored to the unique dynamics of prediction markets. The platform continuously refines its models to improve prediction accuracy and provide the most relevant analysis for market participants.
The $PP token powers the platform's subscription model with a fully deflationary tokenomics structure. 100% of subscription payments collected in $PP are permanently burned, creating constant deflationary pressure with zero revenue extraction by the team. This makes Polyprophet one of the few projects where token utility directly translates to supply reduction, ensuring that platform growth benefits all token holders through decreased circulating supply.
Premium subscribers gain access to fine-tuned AI models from multiple top-tier AI providers, offering comprehensive analysis across different prediction frameworks. The platform demonstrates real, measurable utility by permanently burning tokens from actual usage, not just theoretical promises.
Polyprophet launched on the BAGS platform and aims to become essential infrastructure for the growing Polymarket trading ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much is Polyprophet worth right now?
Polyprophet is currently trading at ₹0.002633399586065362000, with a price movement of 0.21% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is PP going up or down today?
PP has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Prediction Markets,Solana Ecosystem,BagsApp Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is Polyprophet today?
The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PP.
What makes Polyprophet different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Prediction Markets,Solana Ecosystem,BagsApp Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, PP offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much PP exists in the market?
There are 966966108.0938877 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Polyprophet's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.009652802578273716000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.0013499543270546668000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+8,259.33%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+166.80%
lighter
LIT
+149.20%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+147.37%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+72.33%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.