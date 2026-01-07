Polyprophet is an AI-powered prediction assistant built specifically for Polymarket traders. The project provides a Chrome extension that integrates advanced AI models fine-tuned on prediction market data to deliver instant, accurate analysis directly on Polymarket trading pages.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Polyprophet's models are specifically trained on actual prediction market outcomes, enabling traders to make more informed decisions based on AI insights tailored to the unique dynamics of prediction markets. The platform continuously refines its models to improve prediction accuracy and provide the most relevant analysis for market participants.

The $PP token powers the platform's subscription model with a fully deflationary tokenomics structure. 100% of subscription payments collected in $PP are permanently burned, creating constant deflationary pressure with zero revenue extraction by the team. This makes Polyprophet one of the few projects where token utility directly translates to supply reduction, ensuring that platform growth benefits all token holders through decreased circulating supply.

Premium subscribers gain access to fine-tuned AI models from multiple top-tier AI providers, offering comprehensive analysis across different prediction frameworks. The platform demonstrates real, measurable utility by permanently burning tokens from actual usage, not just theoretical promises.

Polyprophet launched on the BAGS platform and aims to become essential infrastructure for the growing Polymarket trading ecosystem.