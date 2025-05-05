Poodl Price (POODL)
The live price of Poodl (POODL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 172.28K USD. POODL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Poodl Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Poodl price change within the day is -1.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 75.09T USD
Get real-time price updates of the POODL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POODL price information.
During today, the price change of Poodl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Poodl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Poodl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Poodl to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-1.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Poodl: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
-1.40%
-3.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
POODL is a BEP-20 deflationary, self-LP generating token that is powered by the work and idea of its community. 1% of every transaction is burned forever, 1% is redistributed to holders, and 1% will be permanently added to the locked LP. This increases the scarcity of the supply of POODL tokens and increases its stability, which means that each POODL holder has a strong incentive to hold and spread the use of POODL.
