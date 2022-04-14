Poolz Finance (POOLX) Tokenomics

Poolz Finance (POOLX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Poolz Finance (POOLX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Poolz Finance (POOLX) Information

What is the project about? Poolz is a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform built on top of Web 3.0 infrastructure to enable crypto projects to raise funds before listing.

What makes your project unique?

History of your project. The company was established at the end of 2020 and to date has supported more than 130 projects, with 100+ IDOs on the platform

What’s next for your project?

What can your token be used for? Vacation and travel bookings, trading, and eligibility to participate in future IDOs

Official Website:
https://www.poolz.finance/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.poolz.finance/

Poolz Finance (POOLX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Poolz Finance (POOLX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 882.43K
$ 882.43K$ 882.43K
Total Supply:
$ 5.50M
$ 5.50M$ 5.50M
Circulating Supply:
$ 5.23M
$ 5.23M$ 5.23M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 927.16K
$ 927.16K$ 927.16K
All-Time High:
$ 7.18
$ 7.18$ 7.18
All-Time Low:
$ 0.155338
$ 0.155338$ 0.155338
Current Price:
$ 0.168663
$ 0.168663$ 0.168663

Poolz Finance (POOLX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Poolz Finance (POOLX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of POOLX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many POOLX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand POOLX's tokenomics, explore POOLX token's live price!

POOLX Price Prediction

Want to know where POOLX might be heading? Our POOLX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.