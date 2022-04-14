PPKAS (PPKAS) Tokenomics
PPKAS (PPKAS) Information
PPKAS is a KRC-20 token on the Kaspa network. A unique blend of a meme token and first P2E web3 application on Kaspa network, where the user is not only entertained, but also gains new knowledge, and can even earn from it! Brave hero with a lore as deep as space itself. Colorful NFTs. Addictive music. Kaspa-OG and Kaspa-maxi devs. A whole universe inside. Mobile Game: This mobile game jets players off on a cosmic journey where you can link up with your squad, flex against other players, and rack up those tokens! On this escapade, you and your sidekick PPKAS will be diving into the Kaspa world, answering Qs, leaping, sprinting, soaring, and even doing some mining. While you're at it, you'll be snagging those $PPKAS tokens because the PPKAS tokenomics are all about fair, thrilling, and enlightening token distribution!
PPKAS (PPKAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PPKAS (PPKAS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PPKAS (PPKAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PPKAS (PPKAS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PPKAS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PPKAS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PPKAS's tokenomics, explore PPKAS token's live price!
PPKAS Price Prediction
Want to know where PPKAS might be heading? Our PPKAS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.