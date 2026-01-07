PRDT.Finance is a decentralized prediction market platform that enables users to forecast short-term price movements of cryptocurrencies and forex pairs. Operating across multiple blockchains, the platform offers both Classic and Pro trading modes for diverse prediction experiences.

Launched in 2021, PRDT.Finance has expanded to support several EVM-compatible networks and Solana, emphasizing transparent and fast on-chain prediction rounds. Beyond trading, the platform features staking with daily revenue distribution to stakers, as well as partner integrations that extend its prediction markets and contribute to the ecosystem’s revenue-sharing model.