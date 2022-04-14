Predictions Price Today

The live Predictions (PRDT) price today is $ 1.13, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.13 per PRDT.

Predictions currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,223,651, with a circulating supply of 24.00M PRDT. During the last 24 hours, PRDT traded between $ 1.13 (low) and $ 1.14 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.997561.

In short-term performance, PRDT moved +0.06% in the last hour and -0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Predictions (PRDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.22M$ 27.22M $ 27.22M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.06M$ 68.06M $ 68.06M Circulation Supply 24.00M 24.00M 24.00M Total Supply 60,000,000.0 60,000,000.0 60,000,000.0

