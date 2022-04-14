Predify Price Today

The live Predify (PREDIFY) price today is $ 0.00000716, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PREDIFY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000716 per PREDIFY.

Predify currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,033.17, with a circulating supply of 982.42M PREDIFY. During the last 24 hours, PREDIFY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00056892, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000706.

In short-term performance, PREDIFY moved -- in the last hour and -1.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Predify (PREDIFY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.03K$ 7.03K $ 7.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.03K$ 7.03K $ 7.03K Circulation Supply 982.42M 982.42M 982.42M Total Supply 982,417,357.2142661 982,417,357.2142661 982,417,357.2142661

The current Market Cap of Predify is $ 7.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PREDIFY is 982.42M, with a total supply of 982417357.2142661. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.03K.