PressDog ($PRESS) is a vibrant community token on the Solana blockchain, characterized by its unique and endearing mascot, a squished dog. This token embodies the spirit of fun and community engagement, offering its holders not just a financial asset, but also a symbol of camaraderie and shared enthusiasm. The $PRESS token aims to foster a lively and supportive community where members can collaborate, share ideas, and enjoy the creative and humorous aspects of the memecoin culture.
PressDog (PRESS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
PressDog (PRESS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PressDog (PRESS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PRESS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PRESS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
