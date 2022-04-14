Print Protocol (PRINT) Tokenomics

Print Protocol (PRINT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Print Protocol (PRINT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Print Protocol (PRINT) Information

Featuring Print Protocol's custom Hold 2 Earn (H2E) rewards mechanism. Holding $PRINT grants you continual SOL returns.

Our mission at Print Protocol is to pioneer the first-ever Solana rewards cryptocurrency, dedicated to fostering a decentralized and inclusive financial ecosystem. By leveraging the speed, scalability, and efficiency of the Solana blockchain, we aim to provide users with a seamless and rewarding experience in generating passive income by holding $PRINT. Through innovation and community-driven governance, we strive to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance, unlocking new possibilities and driving the mass adoption of Solana.

8% tax on buys 6% Solana Rewards distributed to holders 2% to Operations Wallet 8% tax on sells 6% Solana Rewards distributed to holders 2% to Operations Wallet

Official Website:
https://printsolana.com/
Whitepaper:
https://printsolana.com/whitepaper.pdf

Print Protocol (PRINT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Print Protocol (PRINT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 882,42K
$ 882,42K$ 882,42K
Total Supply:
$ 9,41B
$ 9,41B$ 9,41B
Circulating Supply:
$ 9,41B
$ 9,41B$ 9,41B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 882,42K
$ 882,42K$ 882,42K
All-Time High:
$ 0,00203076
$ 0,00203076$ 0,00203076
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Print Protocol (PRINT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Print Protocol (PRINT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PRINT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PRINT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PRINT's tokenomics, explore PRINT token's live price!

PRINT Price Prediction

Want to know where PRINT might be heading? Our PRINT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.