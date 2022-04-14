Print Protocol (PRINT) Information

Featuring Print Protocol's custom Hold 2 Earn (H2E) rewards mechanism. Holding $PRINT grants you continual SOL returns.

Our mission at Print Protocol is to pioneer the first-ever Solana rewards cryptocurrency, dedicated to fostering a decentralized and inclusive financial ecosystem. By leveraging the speed, scalability, and efficiency of the Solana blockchain, we aim to provide users with a seamless and rewarding experience in generating passive income by holding $PRINT. Through innovation and community-driven governance, we strive to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance, unlocking new possibilities and driving the mass adoption of Solana.

8% tax on buys 6% Solana Rewards distributed to holders 2% to Operations Wallet 8% tax on sells 6% Solana Rewards distributed to holders 2% to Operations Wallet