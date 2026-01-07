Probity (PROBITY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Probity (PROBITY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Probity (PROBITY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Probity (PROBITY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.78K Total Supply: $ 999.25M Circulating Supply: $ 999.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.78K All-Time High: $ 0.00757901 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Probity (PROBITY) Information Probity is a decentralized prediction market built on the Solana blockchain, where users can trade opinions on real-world events with speed, transparency, and low fees. Probity empowers users to turn knowledge into profit — from global politics to crypto trends and sports outcomes. Official Website: https://probity.trade/markets

Probity (PROBITY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Probity (PROBITY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PROBITY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PROBITY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

