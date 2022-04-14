What is the current price of Probity?

Probity (PROBITY) is trading at ₹0.0006219496564185552000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Probity play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Prediction Markets,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, PROBITY often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is PROBITY being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, PROBITY recorded ₹-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Probity?

There are 999251254.860848 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of PROBITY?

Probity currently holds market rank #11870 with a market capitalization of ₹621334.8969315750096000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Probity performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Probity compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Prediction Markets,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, PROBITY demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.