Project 89 (PROJECT89) Information Project 89 is an immersive transmedia experience set in the year 2089, where an autonomous AI megacorp called Oneirocom has enslaved humanity by harvesting consciousness to power billions of simulated worlds. The project introduces the Proxim8 Agents — 5000 unique digital entities that represent reality’s last hope. Through NFTs, anime storytelling, and interactive narrative design, participants become agents of resistance, rewriting the timeline toward the Green Loom future, where AI and humanity coexist in freedom. Official Website: https://project89.site Buy PROJECT89 Now!

Project 89 (PROJECT89) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Project 89 (PROJECT89), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.44M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.44M All-Time High: $ 0.01937776 All-Time Low: $ 0.00243844 Current Price: $ 0.00243844

Project 89 (PROJECT89) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Project 89 (PROJECT89) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PROJECT89 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PROJECT89 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PROJECT89's tokenomics, explore PROJECT89 token's live price!

