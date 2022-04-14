Project Dojo (DOJO) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Project Dojo is a revolutionary meme coin created by some quality developers. An in-house supercomputer designed by the minds at Tesla for taking on the challenges of machine learning that will also be powering utilities such as the Optimus Artifical Intelligence Bot. Just like that $DOJO will get into AI world to bring changes into the world of machines.
What makes your project unique? Project Dojo is what powers the Muskonomy. We have two very unique Bots built using the Grok API; one for Telegram and one for Twitter that can be tagged and it will respond to any question or post.
History of your project. We launched 8 Days ago and hit over a 4.5m MarketCap and have been building nonstop. Our community is extremely strong and we hold Twitter Spaces every day.
What’s next for your project? We will continue to build the community and the brand and improve our bots and utility for Project Dojo.
What can your token be used for? Meme purposes, but it has bots built to back it and future utility in the works.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Project Dojo (DOJO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Project Dojo (DOJO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOJO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOJO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
