Project Dojo (DOJO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Project Dojo (DOJO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Project Dojo (DOJO) Information

What is the project about? Project Dojo is a revolutionary meme coin created by some quality developers. An in-house supercomputer designed by the minds at Tesla for taking on the challenges of machine learning that will also be powering utilities such as the Optimus Artifical Intelligence Bot. Just like that $DOJO will get into AI world to bring changes into the world of machines.

What makes your project unique? Project Dojo is what powers the Muskonomy. We have two very unique Bots built using the Grok API; one for Telegram and one for Twitter that can be tagged and it will respond to any question or post.

History of your project. We launched 8 Days ago and hit over a 4.5m MarketCap and have been building nonstop. Our community is extremely strong and we hold Twitter Spaces every day.

What’s next for your project? We will continue to build the community and the brand and improve our bots and utility for Project Dojo.

What can your token be used for? Meme purposes, but it has bots built to back it and future utility in the works.

Official Website:
https://www.projectdojo.dev/

Project Dojo (DOJO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Project Dojo (DOJO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 27.37K
$ 27.37K$ 27.37K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00044188
$ 0.00044188$ 0.00044188
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00001001
$ 0.00001001$ 0.00001001
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Project Dojo (DOJO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Project Dojo (DOJO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DOJO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DOJO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DOJO's tokenomics, explore DOJO token's live price!

DOJO Price Prediction

Want to know where DOJO might be heading? Our DOJO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.