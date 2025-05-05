What is Project Dojo (DOJO)

What is the project about? Project Dojo is a revolutionary meme coin created by some quality developers. An in-house supercomputer designed by the minds at Tesla for taking on the challenges of machine learning that will also be powering utilities such as the Optimus Artifical Intelligence Bot. Just like that $DOJO will get into AI world to bring changes into the world of machines. What makes your project unique? Project Dojo is what powers the Muskonomy. We have two very unique Bots built using the Grok API; one for Telegram and one for Twitter that can be tagged and it will respond to any question or post. History of your project. We launched 8 Days ago and hit over a 4.5m MarketCap and have been building nonstop. Our community is extremely strong and we hold Twitter Spaces every day. What’s next for your project? We will continue to build the community and the brand and improve our bots and utility for Project Dojo. What can your token be used for? Meme purposes, but it has bots built to back it and future utility in the works.

Project Dojo (DOJO) Resource Official Website