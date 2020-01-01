Project Rocket (ROCKET) Tokenomics

Project Rocket (ROCKET) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Project Rocket (ROCKET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Project Rocket (ROCKET) Information

GameStop’s convertible bonds, referred to as “Project Rocket” in an SEC filing. These bonds were announced in March 2025, with GameStop raising $1.3 billion, and an additional option for $200 million, to fund general corporate purposes, including potential Bitcoin purchases. The “Project Rocket” name appeared in the filename of the bond indenture submitted to the SEC, sparking interest among investors and on platforms like X. The bonds are unsecured, carry no regular interest, and mature on April 1, 2030, with a conversion price of approximately $29.85 per share, representing a 37.5% premium over the stock’s weighted average price at the time.

Official Website:
https://projectrocketgme.com/

Project Rocket (ROCKET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Project Rocket (ROCKET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 50.45K
$ 50.45K$ 50.45K
Total Supply:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
Circulating Supply:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 50.45K
$ 50.45K$ 50.45K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Project Rocket (ROCKET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Project Rocket (ROCKET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ROCKET tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ROCKET tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ROCKET's tokenomics, explore ROCKET token's live price!

ROCKET Price Prediction

Want to know where ROCKET might be heading? Our ROCKET price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.