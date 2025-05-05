ProjectOasis Price (OASIS)
The live price of ProjectOasis (OASIS) today is 0.00717437 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.38K USD. OASIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ProjectOasis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ProjectOasis price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 3.96M USD
During today, the price change of ProjectOasis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ProjectOasis to USD was $ -0.0006745938.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ProjectOasis to USD was $ -0.0006587355.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ProjectOasis to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006745938
|-9.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006587355
|-9.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ProjectOasis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ProjectOasis is a web-based game where users are able to perform DeFi functions in a gamified manner. The Oasis metaverse consists of swaps (AMMs), launchpads, NFT marketplaces, yield farms and news stations. Users are able to utilize NFT avatars in the metaverse and customize their avatars. There is also a Participate-to-Earn feature where users will be rewarded for participating in tasks within the metaverse.
