Prophex Price Today

The live Prophex (PPX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current PPX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PPX.

Prophex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 66,077, with a circulating supply of 100.00M PPX. During the last 24 hours, PPX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.120451, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PPX moved -- in the last hour and -9.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Prophex (PPX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 66.08K$ 66.08K $ 66.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 66.08K$ 66.08K $ 66.08K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 99,998,660.657023 99,998,660.657023 99,998,660.657023

The current Market Cap of Prophex is $ 66.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PPX is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99998660.657023. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.08K.