Prophex Price (PPX)
The live Prophex (PPX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current PPX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PPX.
Prophex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 66,077, with a circulating supply of 100.00M PPX. During the last 24 hours, PPX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.120451, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, PPX moved -- in the last hour and -9.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Prophex is $ 66.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PPX is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99998660.657023. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.08K.
--
-0.74%
-9.28%
-9.28%
During today, the price change of Prophex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Prophex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Prophex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Prophex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-20.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-99.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Prophex could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is Prophex's current price?
Prophex trades at ₹0.059685559462021590000, reflecting a price movement of -0.74% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of PPX?
With a market cap of ₹5968465.6202851185000, PPX is ranked #7888 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Prophex generate daily?
It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of PPX?
There are 99998660.657023 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Prophex fluctuated between ₹0.058882562059531545000 and ₹0.060135382528883280000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Prophex compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₹10.8798470334452655000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence PPX?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does PPX behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
