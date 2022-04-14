Proteo DeFi (PROTEO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Proteo DeFi (PROTEO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Proteo DeFi (PROTEO) Information PROTEO is an Exclusive MultiversX DeFi Suite, and takes advantage of the robustness of the xExchange to carry out operations. It expands the possibilities of the DEX with new products for investors that add value to the DEX's already established solid tools. Official Website: https://proteodefi.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.proteodefi.com/getting-started/introduction

Proteo DeFi (PROTEO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Proteo DeFi (PROTEO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 211.74K $ 211.74K $ 211.74K Total Supply: $ 13.86M $ 13.86M $ 13.86M Circulating Supply: $ 9.29M $ 9.29M $ 9.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 315.93K $ 315.93K $ 315.93K All-Time High: $ 1.83 $ 1.83 $ 1.83 All-Time Low: $ 0.01850544 $ 0.01850544 $ 0.01850544 Current Price: $ 0.02281093 $ 0.02281093 $ 0.02281093 Learn more about Proteo DeFi (PROTEO) price

Proteo DeFi (PROTEO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Proteo DeFi (PROTEO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PROTEO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PROTEO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PROTEO's tokenomics, explore PROTEO token's live price!

PROTEO Price Prediction Want to know where PROTEO might be heading? Our PROTEO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

