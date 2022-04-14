PsyDAO (PSY) Information

PsyDAO is a bioDAO incubated by Molecule and accelerated by bio.xyz developing intellectual property to advance psychedelic science. Initiated in 2022 by members of the founding teams of VitaDAO, Molecule, and Gitcoin, PsyDAO uses IP tokens including IP-NFTs and fungible IPTs in order to build an onchain portfolio of psychedelic IP.

Membership in PsyDAO is open to anons, pseudonymous participation is encouraged, and privacy protection is paramount. Knowledge and research can be shared with zero knowledge of the identity of the sender or recipient.

PsyDAO utilizes new open-source models for IP tokenization, IPNFTs,and IP rights distribution, with ethical encumbrances, through fungible tokens.

PsyDAO intends to be a hivemind - a literal collective consciousness for the ethical development of psychedelics. The goal of PsyDAO is to redesign incentives and access from the bottom up - focusing on people (patients, recreational users, and spiritual communities), as opposed to centralizing ownership within organizations that have intrinsically misaligned incentives.