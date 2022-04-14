Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Information Pubhouse is a prediction token market platform where you can create and trade any belief or prediction. 🎯 Create Prediction Tokens Input any belief or prediction - no forms, tickers, or supply decisions needed If no similar market exists, create the generated market with a single click Use article links or Polymarket links to auto-generate new markets Earn 20% of all trading fees as the market creator 💰 Trade Like Memecoins Each market has 1 billion tokens deployed to a Uniswap V4 pool Trade based on attention and belief in predictions No formal resolution - markets live on attention and speculation Discover existing markets if your idea already exists Official Website: https://www.pubhouse.xyz Buy PUB Now!

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 304.18K $ 304.18K $ 304.18K Total Supply: $ 990.81M $ 990.81M $ 990.81M Circulating Supply: $ 990.81M $ 990.81M $ 990.81M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 304.18K $ 304.18K $ 304.18K All-Time High: $ 0.00040773 $ 0.00040773 $ 0.00040773 All-Time Low: $ 0.00027957 $ 0.00027957 $ 0.00027957 Current Price: $ 0.00030683 $ 0.00030683 $ 0.00030683 Learn more about Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) price

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUB's tokenomics, explore PUB token's live price!

