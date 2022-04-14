Puff The Dragon (PUFF) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Puff The Dragon (PUFF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Puff The Dragon (PUFF) Information

What Is PUFF?

Puff is the erc-20 memecoin token based around the mETH community.

Puff is an innovative experiment - a blockchain interactive story where holders can experience a 6 chapter journey and choose their own path through it.

Users may interact with Puff's story as it progresses in Puff's Penthouse inside methlab.xyz

How Many PUFF Coins Are There in Circulation?

Puff launched in March 2024 with 888,888,888 PUFF tokens created at genesis.

There is no additional supply.

48.5% of the supply was unlocked at genesis, and the rest released over Chapters 2 to 6.

Who Are the Founders of PUFF?

Puff is a community led project with various early contributors passionate about mETH and onchain communities.

Where Can I Buy PUFF?

The initial liquidity Pool for Puff is inside Puff's Penthouse on methlab.xyz

Official Website:
https://puffthedragon.xyz/

Puff The Dragon (PUFF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Puff The Dragon (PUFF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 73.13M
$ 73.13M
Total Supply:
$ 888.89M
$ 888.89M
Circulating Supply:
$ 888.89M
$ 888.89M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 73.13M
$ 73.13M
All-Time High:
$ 0.330448
$ 0.330448
All-Time Low:
$ 0.03916614
$ 0.03916614
Current Price:
$ 0.082142
$ 0.082142

Puff The Dragon (PUFF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Puff The Dragon (PUFF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PUFF tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PUFF tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PUFF's tokenomics, explore PUFF token's live price!

PUFF Price Prediction

Want to know where PUFF might be heading? Our PUFF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.