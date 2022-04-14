Pugg (PUGG) Tokenomics
THE NEW META IS HERE PUGG & FRIENDS
$PUGG is the forgotten, retarded friend of Pepe
$PUGG is the new memecoin from the Pepe family has arrived. a community-driven meme token launched on the Solana blockchain,
This is just the beginning of an epic adventure. With $PUGG, the bull run is about to get wildly exciting. represents a cultural movement to reignite confidence and momentum across Solana through memes, social engagement, and collective narrative. Built purely for fun and fueled by the community
Understanding the tokenomics of Pugg (PUGG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUGG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUGG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
