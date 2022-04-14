PumaPay (PMA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into PumaPay (PMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
PumaPay (PMA) Information

PumaPay is the first DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all.

It is known for introducing recurring billing to blockchain via its pioneered technology, the PullPayment Protocol. This tech inverses the direction of crypto transactions to enable a “pull” rather than “push” mechanism. This allows merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms.

PumaPay currently facilitates crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. The solution offers a set of tools that enable smooth crypto transactions between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer.

All transactions on the protocol are supported by its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay.

The solution is free and enables speedy transaction processing.

Official Website:
https://pumapay.io/
Whitepaper:
https://pumapay.io/docs/pumapay_whitepaper.pdf

PumaPay (PMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PumaPay (PMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 48.43K
Total Supply:
$ 78.04B
Circulating Supply:
$ 26.48B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 142.75K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00225773
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
PumaPay (PMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PumaPay (PMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PMA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PMA's tokenomics, explore PMA token's live price!

PMA Price Prediction

Want to know where PMA might be heading? Our PMA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.