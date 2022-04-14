PumaPay (PMA) Tokenomics
PumaPay (PMA) Information
PumaPay is the first DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all.
It is known for introducing recurring billing to blockchain via its pioneered technology, the PullPayment Protocol. This tech inverses the direction of crypto transactions to enable a “pull” rather than “push” mechanism. This allows merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms.
PumaPay currently facilitates crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. The solution offers a set of tools that enable smooth crypto transactions between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer.
All transactions on the protocol are supported by its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay.
The solution is free and enables speedy transaction processing.
PumaPay (PMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PumaPay (PMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PumaPay (PMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PumaPay (PMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PMA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
