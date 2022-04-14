Pumpit (PUMPIT) Information

Pump it was created to bring back an OG meme in crypto history. We Were Rugged by old dev and the call never came through. UNTIL NOW... HE SOLD, PUMP IT Our old dev launched the ticker and farmed all investors twice so we decide to relaunch it at our terms with any kind of bundles and cluster burning at launch 29% of the supply. We aim to create a safe place for our investors where they can interact with the rest of the community and invest safely.