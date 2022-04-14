Pumps Gone Crazy (PGC) Tokenomics
Pumps Gone Crazy (PGC) Pump.fun, with its innovative approach to token launches and community-driven excitement, truly captured our imagination. This passion is exactly what ignited the creation of Pumps Gone Crazy (PGC)! More than just another cryptocurrency, PGC is a vibrant homage to the thrilling, high-energy world of pump.fun. It's designed to be a rallying cry for every single enthusiast who has ever felt the rush of a successful pump.
But PGC is more than just a symbol of our shared excitement; it's a meticulously crafted treasure chest, brimming with potential and ready to be plundered by our dedicated members. We're building a community where active participation is not just encouraged, but rewarded, ensuring that those who contribute to the PGC ecosystem truly reap the benefits. Get ready to dive headfirst into the craziest pump party you've ever experienced, where the energy is contagious, the potential is limitless, and the fun never stops! This isn't just a token; it's an invitation to an unforgettable journey into the heart of what makes crypto exciting.
Understanding the tokenomics of Pumps Gone Crazy (PGC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PGC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PGC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
