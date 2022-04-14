Punk Auction Price Today

The live Punk Auction (PAST) price today is $ 0.282344, with a 19.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.282344 per PAST.

Punk Auction currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 368,048, with a circulating supply of 1.20M PAST. During the last 24 hours, PAST traded between $ 0.281798 (low) and $ 0.355338 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.41, while the all-time low was $ 0.086585.

In short-term performance, PAST moved -8.40% in the last hour and -15.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Punk Auction (PAST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 368.05K$ 368.05K $ 368.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 368.05K$ 368.05K $ 368.05K Circulation Supply 1.20M 1.20M 1.20M Total Supply 1,196,354.4313077366 1,196,354.4313077366 1,196,354.4313077366

