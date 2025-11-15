What is PAST

Punk Auction (PAST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Punk Auction (PAST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 548.91K $ 548.91K $ 548.91K Total Supply: $ 1.36M $ 1.36M $ 1.36M Circulating Supply: $ 1.36M $ 1.36M $ 1.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 548.91K $ 548.91K $ 548.91K All-Time High: $ 3.41 $ 3.41 $ 3.41 All-Time Low: $ 0.291969 $ 0.291969 $ 0.291969 Current Price: $ 0.402726 $ 0.402726 $ 0.402726 Learn more about Punk Auction (PAST) price Buy PAST Now!

Punk Auction (PAST) Information Official Website: https://punk.auction/

Punk Auction (PAST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Punk Auction (PAST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PAST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PAST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PAST's tokenomics, explore PAST token's live price!

