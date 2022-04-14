Pure Unadulterated Bliss (PUB) Information

$Pub is the facial expression one expresses when experiencing pure unadulterated bliss.

It derives from 2chan from the early 2000's based on a character in a japanese manga.

$Pub originated from the popular catchphrase meme “Yaranaika?” (Japanese: やらないか?), which translates to "Shall we do it?" This phrase comes from the opening dialogue of Kuso Miso Technique, a Geikomi manga drawn by Yamakawa Junichi. ​ ​​First published in 1987, Kuso Miso Technique appeared in the second issue of Barakomi, a Japanese gay-interest magazine. Subsequently, the manga evolved into a full-blown internet meme on sites like NND and 2channel, using the faces of the characters in the scene and repurposing and recontextualizing the drawing.