PureFi (UFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PureFi (UFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PureFi (UFI) Information PureFi Protocol - the one-stop compliance protocol for DeFi PureFi (UFI) is on the mission to bridge a gap between TradFi (Traditional Finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to facilitate real mass adoption.Its a decentralized protocol that maintains users’ anonymity through Zero-Proof Knowledge architecture. PureFi provides compliance tools (AML, KYC) through Verifiable Credentials & Self Sovereign Identity to protect entities and investors against dirty money risks while interacting with DeFi projects. We will enable institutional investors to participate in a growing DeFi sector through these needed sets of tools. Official Website: https://purefi.io/ Buy UFI Now!

PureFi (UFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PureFi (UFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 843.85K $ 843.85K $ 843.85K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 93.47M $ 93.47M $ 93.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 902.84K $ 902.84K $ 902.84K All-Time High: $ 0.575568 $ 0.575568 $ 0.575568 All-Time Low: $ 0.0047209 $ 0.0047209 $ 0.0047209 Current Price: $ 0.00902839 $ 0.00902839 $ 0.00902839 Learn more about PureFi (UFI) price

PureFi (UFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PureFi (UFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UFI's tokenomics, explore UFI token's live price!

UFI Price Prediction Want to know where UFI might be heading? Our UFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UFI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!