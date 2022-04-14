Qkacoin (QKA) Tokenomics

Qkacoin (QKA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Qkacoin (QKA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Qkacoin (QKA) Information

QKA is a meme coin . We are quokka who are found on some smaller islands off the coast of Western Australia, particularly Rottnest Island just off Perth and Bald Island near Albany. Isolated, scattered populations also exist in forest and coastal heath between Perth and Albany. A small colony inhabits a protected area of Two Peoples Bay Nature Reserve. In the mid-2010s, we earned a reputation on the internet as "the world's happiest animal" and symbols of positivity due to our smiles. Many photos of smiling quokka have been taken since gone viral, and the "quokka selfie" has become a popular social media trend, with celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth, Shawn Mendes, Margot Robbie, Roger Federer and Kim Donghyuk of iKON. And we want to protct this most happy quokka.

Official Website:
https://qkacoin.org/

Qkacoin (QKA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Qkacoin (QKA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 60.95M
Total Supply:
$ 31.67M
Circulating Supply:
$ 31.67M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 60.95M
All-Time High:
$ 2.5
All-Time Low:
$ 0.34457
Current Price:
$ 1.92
Qkacoin (QKA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Qkacoin (QKA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of QKA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many QKA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand QKA's tokenomics, explore QKA token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.